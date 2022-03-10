IPL 2022: Not Helicopter Shot MS Dhoni Will Do This For Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni, captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and other team members have been preparing for the Indian Premier League (IPL) championship, with the IPL 2022 set to begin on March 26.

In the first match, the CSK squad will take on Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhede Stadium.

Meanwhile, CSK has set up camp in Surat's Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, which boasts fields constructed of the same pitch used in the Mumbai stadium. CSK is preparing for the 15th season of the IPL with a 20-day pre-season camp.

CSK captain MSDhoni was spotted hitting some massive shots in the nets during practice ahead of the IPL 2022 competition.

In a social media video, the famed CSK player is shown hitting three big shots, the third of which is a one-handed shot that is loved by the fans.

Here is the video:

CSK is in Group B, with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans.