IPL 2022: Not Dhoni This CSK Player Set to Retire

The reigning champions Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni stepped down just a few days before the commencement of the T20 league.

Dhoni handed over the CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja, and it has now been revealed that his former teammate Suresh Raina may announce his retirement from all forms of cricket in the near future.

Raina retired from international cricket in 2020, but he played in the IPL. However, Raina, widely known as "Mr. IPL," was not selected by any team at the IPL 2022 big auction last month in Bengaluru.

The former CSK hitter appeared in 205 IPL games, hitting 5,528 runs at an average of 32.52 and a strike rate of 136.76 with 139 fifties. Raina is now doing cricket commentary for the IPL 2022.

Suresh Raina, a former Indian cricketer who is part of the IPL Hindi commentary panel, stated, "After being a part of the IPL since 2008, I am pleased to interact with the league in a new avatar, as part of the IPL Hindi commentary panel for Star Sports."