IPL 2022 No Ball Controversy: Why Pant Fined More Than Dhoni For Same Offence? Asks Netizens

In the final over between the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, a lot of drama happened. Rajasthan pacer Obed McCoy threw a full-toss on the third ball of the over, which Rovman Powell hit for a six. However, the Delhi Capitals camp requested the umpires to re-check whether it was a no-ball or not

Soon after, Pant was seen calling the players, Powell and Kuldeep Yadav, to leave the field. Pravin Amre then went onto the field to speak with on-field umpire Nitin Menon.

However, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, and Amire, the assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals, were all fined. Rishabh Pant has been penalized for 100% of his match fee, Shardul Thakur for 50%, and Pravin Amre has been fined 100% and a one-match ban for violating the IPL rules.

On the other hand, netiznes related MS Dhoni's no-ball controversy in 2020 to the Rishabh Pant controversy. Netizens are questioning why Ms. Dhoni has been fined 50% but why Rishabh Pant has been fined 100% when he actually did not enter the field. How does this code of conduct work?

Here are the reactions:

How come for the same offence, Dhoni was fined 50% match fees, while Rishabh Pant is facing 100% match fee penalty? — Siditious (@Calvinator_18) April 23, 2022

When Dhoni just fined 50%, why Pant is fined 100% who actually doesn’t enter the field. Amre who entered 100% and handed one match ban. I love stringent rules but not fair this time to DC. — Faisal Ahamed (@itsfaisalahamed) April 23, 2022

50% .. vo Dhoni haina 😅😂 — Sīngh.. (@Uchiha__30) April 23, 2022