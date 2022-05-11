IPL 2022: Netizens Tweet Saying Story Of David Warner Repeats With CSK Player Jadeja

The four-time champions, the Chennai Super Kings, had their worst season this year. Currently, CSK stands at ninth place on the points table, and their playoff chances are bleak. However, there was news that there were rifts between Ravindra Jadeja and the CSK management. Netizens noted that the official CSK Instagram handle, ChennaiIPL, unfollowed Ravindra Jadeja, saying that there were clashes between Jadeja and CSK.

Here is where it started

Two days before the start of the IPL, Ravindra Jadeja was picked as MSD's replacement to captain the squad. However, CSK's performance in the first half of the competition surprised and shocked the fans and critics as they consecutively lost the matches.

Ravindra Jadeja was unable to contribute much to the squad, and his captaincy selections were also called into question. He is widely regarded as the finest fielder in the world. It's also unusual to see him drop catches. On the other hand, he is noted for turning half-chance opportunities into dismissals.

After eight matches, Jadeja stepped down from the captaincy and MS Dhoni was again appointed as the captain. But fans believe that Ravindra Jadeja was forced to leave the captaincy. Furthermore, he was left out of the team's last match against the Delhi Capitals. MS Dhoni has stated that he missed the match due to an injury.

On the other hand, netizens are connecting this situation to former SRH player David Warner in 2021. He was relieved of the leadership and eventually dismissed from the squad. Furthermore, he was not hired by the franchise prior to the auction.

The official Instagram account of the Chennai Super Kings is no longer following Ravindra Jadeja. They do, however, follow all of the other players.