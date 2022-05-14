IPL 2022: Netizens Share Memes on Virat Kohli Reaction in RCB vs PBKs Match

In the last match against Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli got off to a good start against the Punjab Kings, striking two clean boundaries off Arshdeep Singh in the second over RCB chase.

With a six he created a record by becoming the first batsman to achieve 6500 runs in the Indian Premier League. But in the next over, he was bowled out in an unusual manner by Kagiso Rabada. But it was the former RCB captain's reply that went viral on social media.

Kohli gazed up and said something before slowly heading back to the pavilion and screaming again.

Have never seen him like this 💔 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/edmH6T1feo — Sweta Sharma (@SwetaSharma22) May 13, 2022

Rabada tucked Kohli up with a quick delivery that came back sharply, restricting the right-hander for space on the second ball of the third over. Kohli attempted a flick shot, but the ball touched his thigh pad and ballooned up in the air, landing in the hands of the fine leg fielder. The PBKS fielders appealed for an out, but the umpire didn't give it. Mayank Agarwal quickly went for DRS and it showed out.

Kohli was dismissed for 20 from 14 balls after the verdict was reviewed. Kohli's response after being dismissed went viral on social media.On the other hand, netizens created memes about Virat Kohli's expression

Here are other reactions: