IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Lost Six Matches, Will They Qualify For Playoffs?

The five-time champions, the Mumbai Indians, have been having a tough time this year. It was the first time that the Mumbai Indians had lost all six matches in a row. Mumbai Indians are the only team yet to win a match. Currently, Mumbai Indians stand at the bottom of the table.

Mumbai is having difficulty playing its best game. They have lost easy matches and are on the verge of being eliminated. Their net run rate (NRR) has also dropped to - 1.048, raising concerns among MI supporters about whether Rohit Sharma's team would be able to make the playoffs.

Even in 2013, MI had lost five matches in a row, but the MI team bounced back and played the final match against Chennai Super Kings. After consecutive losses, the Mumbai Indians fans were reminiscing about the 2013 season and hoping that the same thing would happen again. However, a few people troll that MI had bleak chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

Will the Mumbai Indians qualify for the playoffs?

The Mumbai Indians had less chance of qualifying for the IPL 2022 playoffs. So far, MI has lost 6 matches. If the team can win the remaining 8 matches, they will get 16 points and the Mumbai Indians can easily qualify for the playoffs.

Even though it is hard, anything can happen in cricket, and it will be interesting if the Mumbai Indians win all eight matches.