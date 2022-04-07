IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Fans Troll Rohit Sharma For Poor Show Against KRR

The Mumbai Indians team is having a rough season. Mumbai Indians lost all three matches, which made fans angry. In the last match, Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets. Despite all-round performance from the Mumbai Indians, Pat Cummins stole the show, and the Shreyas Iyer- led KKR team won the match.

In the last match, Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit faced 12 balls and scored only three runs before being bowled out by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Rohit scored 41 runs off 32 balls in the opening game, indicating a promising season. However, things have only gotten worse for him since then. In the second match against RR, he scored 10 from 5 balls.

As he failed in the last two matches, MI supporters began trolling Rohit. One fan suggested that the BCCI should prohibit Vada Pao till he is no longer captain.

My captain Rohit sharma is finished. It hurts to my core but that's how it's.

It's his unhealthy late night eating habits, that's ruining his game. Ban vadapav till he's the captain. #IPL2022 #MIvKKR — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_v0hra) April 6, 2022

This is some sort of legendary TukTuk by Rohit Sharma, NBDC Department is delighted to have him on board 🔥🔥 #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/7X495nSlku — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) April 6, 2022

Think Rohit Sharma should hand over his captaincy to SKY immediately and play freely as a player…Got too much on his plate to handle… if you want his best let him be a free man — Samip Rajguru (@samiprajguru) April 6, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav hit 52 off 36 balls, while Tilak Varma hit 38 off 27 deliveries. Earlier, the Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and chose to bowl against the Mumbai Indians in an IPL encounter on Wednesday.