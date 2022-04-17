IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Create Worst Record, Deets Inside

In the last match between the Mumbai Indians and the Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, KL Rahul's unbeaten 103 helped LSG beat the Mumbai Indians by 18 runs.

With the loss against LSG, under the Mumbai Indians' name, there is an unwanted record. The Mumbai Indians became the third club in IPL history to lose the first six games in a row. This is the first time in IPL history that MI has lost six consecutive games. In 2014, they lost the first five games in a row.

Previously, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore had the worst record of losing the first six matches at the start of the season.

However, both DC and RCB eventually recorded their first wins in the seventh match of the 2013 and 2019 seasons, respectively, and MI now must do the same in their next game against CSK to avoid setting a new worst record.

With the loss, the Rohit Sharma-led squad is the only one yet to win a game this season, and they currently sit at the bottom of the standings.