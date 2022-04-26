IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians Are Almost Out Of Playoff Race, What About Chennai Super Kings?

After losing eight matches consecutively in a row, the Mumbai Indians are almost out of the IPL 2022 playoff race for the second time in a row. The other team, Chennai Super Kings, is also facing rough days in the 15th season of IPL 2022. Their playoff chances were also bleak. With the addition of two teams—Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, the teams have to win more matches than in previous seasons.

Will CSK qualify for the playoffs?

With two victories in their first seven games, the Chennai Super Kings have less chance of entering the IPL 2022 playoffs. The teams previously required at least 14 points, and now that additional teams have been added, CSK will need to win at least six of their remaining seven matches to have a good chance of finishing in the top four.

Furthermore, if CSK gets the needed points, their net run rate (NRR) will be considered along with other teams who are fighting for the playoff slot.

Their current NRR is -0.534, and the Ravindra Jadeja-led team would need a strong win to improve their prospects. They now hold the league's third-worst net run rate, trailing only the eighth-placed Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the last-placed Mumbai Indians.