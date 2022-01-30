IPL 2022: MS Dhoni's Contribution To Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL teams are on a multi-year sponsorship signing spree. With only a few sponsorship spots left, brands are rushing in for mega-buck deals.

This year, MS Dhoni will be associated with the Indian Premier League (IPL) side, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Cars24, in which Dhoni is a stakeholder as well as a brand ambassador, has been named SRH's front jersey sponsor. Cars24 has joined forces with the Sunrisers after the previous title sponsor, JK Lakshmi, opted to cut ties with SRH.

Cars24 will be the first category from the used car industry to join the IPL sponsorship bandwagon. Dhoni was appointed as the company's brand ambassador in 2020. At the time, it was also claimed that Dhoni had invested in the firm during the Series D round.

It is worth noting that SRH has retained New Zealand captain Kane Williamson as their skipper for the upcoming season for a fee of 14 Cr. In addition to Williamson, the squad has retained Abdul Samad (4Cr) and pace sensation Umran Malik for the next season.

SRH, who already has Tom Moody as director of cricket and Muttiah Muralitharan as a spin-bowling instructor, has added Brian Lara as batting Coach, Dale Steyn as fast bowling coach, and Simon Katich as fielding coach ahead of the upcoming season.