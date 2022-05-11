IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Enters Movies, Deets Inside

Former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni has a significant following in Tamil Nadu. Dhoni stole the attention of Tamilians when the Chennai Super Kings bought Dhoni in the first IPL auctions, and there has been no turning back since.

Dhoni, aka "Thala", has retired from international cricket and has stated that he will play only a few more seasons of the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings. Even if Dhoni announces retirement from the IPL, he stays connected to the Tamil people. Here's how

The cricketing icon is now on his way to deepening his ties with the state by becoming a Tamil film producer. According to recent reports, Dhoni will make his Kollywood debut as a producer shortly.

According to the source, Captain Cool has hired Sanjay, a close friend of superstar Rajnikanth, for his first film. Nayanthara is rumored to be playing the female lead in the cricketer's debut film and the official confirmation is to be made after the end of IPL 2022.