IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Hands Over Captaincy to Jadeja, Here's How RCB, PBKS, DC, and Franchises Reacted

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022.

The franchise released the statement on Twitter: "MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," the statement reads.

After Dhoni stepped down as the captain, other IPL franchises and players began congratulating Dhoni on his tenure.

From 7️⃣ to 8️⃣ and from 🧊 to 🔥 Congratulations on a stellar captaincy stint to MS Dhoni and all the best to Jadeja 🤺#IPL2022 @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/NR5LrkYvXy — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 24, 2022

You led the pack with class MSD, and all of us watched in awe 🥺💙 All the best to the man next in line 👉🏼 @imjadeja 🤝🏼#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/zBBpf5ZdJu — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 24, 2022

Leader mein dum 💪 hona chahiye, ‘Surat’ toh practice ke liye hai, right @ChennaiIPL? 😉 #AavaDe https://t.co/8NiSymfFfo — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) March 24, 2022

MS Dhoni leaving CSK captaincy and continuing as a player: #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/auPPAtvxM3 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 24, 2022