IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Hands Over Captaincy to Jadeja, Here's How RCB, PBKS, DC, and Franchises Reacted

Mar 24, 2022, 16:37 IST
- Sakshi Post

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has handed over the captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022.

The franchise released the statement on Twitter: "MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," the statement reads.

After Dhoni stepped down as the captain, other IPL franchises and players began congratulating Dhoni on his tenure.

