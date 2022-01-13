IPL 2022 to Move out of India Again

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wants the IPL 2022 season to be held in either South Africa or Sri Lanka as per reports. The current epidemic scenario in India may compel the BCCI to relocate the league once more.

The IPL was previously conducted on the Protean coasts in 2009, and it was very successful. As a result, if the Covid cases do not dip in the following months, the board may conduct the season in South Africa or Sri Lanka.

According to sources, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and others considered shifting the IPL while opting to postpone the Ranji season. The last season was staged in the United Arab Emirates, but the board is looking at other options this time around.

"We can't always rely on the UAE, so we decided to look at other options; South Africa's time difference also works well for the players," said a BCCI official.

Also Read: India Open: Kidambi Srikanth, Ashwini Ponappa Test Positive For COVID-19

If the IPL is set to be hosted there, the tight bio-bubbles will be reinstated. Notably, the players can enjoy themselves because the place where they will be staying has a lot of facilities.

Although the advent of Omicron in Africa may pose an issue, there is enough data to show that infections are on the decline and that the area may be re-considered for hosting athletic events.