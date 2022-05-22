IPL 2022: MI Wins, RCB Celebrations Go Viral

Despite the fact that the game was between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC), the anxiety within the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp was palpable.

With the entire Red team turning blue for a single night, a lot was riding on MI's performance; if they lost, Delhi would be forced to play in the playoffs; if they won, RCB would finish in the top four.

The Rohit Sharma-led team did not disappoint Virat Kohli and the RCB, winning by five wickets at the Wankhede Stadium.

The camp was spotted rejoicing shortly after MI ensured RCB's qualification for the playoffs, particularly former skipper Virat Kohli. Check out how the Bangalore crew celebrated the event.

Also Read: Virender Sehwag's Sensational Comments on SRH Debacle in IPL 2022

Here is the celebration video