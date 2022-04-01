IPL 2022 MI Vs RR: Injured Mumbai Indian Player to Join Match

Mumbai Indians, the five-time IPL champions, have received a major boost ahead of the second match of the IPL 2022 season against the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday (April 2), with Suryakumar Yadav joining the squad after recovering from an injury.

"Yesterday, the players went through a strength and conditioning workout under the careful eye of Paul Chapman. The session included weight and fitness training, with the goal of improving core fitness and strength. Suryakumar Yadav completed his quarantine and joined the squad for the gym session with his teammates Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, and Jasprit Bumrah, "the Mumbai Indians said in a statement on Thursday.

"The mood in the camp is positive as the squad prepares to play their next game on April 2nd," the statement reads.

Suryakumar, 31, got a hairline fracture during the limited-overs series against the West Indies, Sri Lanka, and the opening matches of IPL 2022.