IPL 2022 MI vs PBKS: If This Repeats, Rohit Sharma Will Face Match Ban

In the ongoing IPL 2022 season, Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) by 12 runs on Wednesday at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Despite a target of 199, PBKS players restricted MI to 186 in 20 overs.

As the team is facing defeat, there is another shocking news for Rohit Sharma fans. MI captain Rohit Sharma has been fined INR 24 lakh for the second time in this year's IPL for maintaining a slow over rate. The remaining team players were penalised Rs 6 lakh, or 25% of their match fee, for failing to sustain the overrate in the match.

"The Mumbai Indians have been penalised after maintaining a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 encounter against the Punjab Kings on April 13 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. This was the team's second violation of the IPL's Code of Conduct pertaining to minimum overrate offenses this season. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 24 lakh, while the rest of the playing eleven were fined Rs 6 lakhs or 25% of their match fee, whichever was less, "stated in the press release.

As per IPL rules, If there is one more slow over rate for Mumbai Indians, then Rohit Sharma will be banned for one match.

Rohit Sharma has been fined 24 Lakhs for maintaining slow over-rate against Punjab Kings. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 13, 2022