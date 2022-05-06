IPL 2022 MI vs GT: Who Is Tristan Stubb Replacing Injured Player Tymal Mills for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians registered their first win against the Rajasthan Royals and added their first two points in the IPL points table. The Mumbai Indians will look to win a second straight game when they face the table-topper Gujarat Titans on May 6 at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

The five-time champions have suffered a huge setback ahead of the match, as one of their frontline pacers, Tymal Mills, has been ruled out owing to an ankle injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the season. The Mumbai Indians have signed Tristan Stubb as a replacement.

Tristan Stubbs is a rising South African cricketer. While he has yet to gain fame and glory with the Proteas at the highest level. The 21-year-old has some first-class and list-A experience under his belt since his debut in 2020.

Also Read: IPL 2022: What Are CSK's Chances To Enter Playoffs After Losing To RCB

The young cricketer from South Africa will try his luck with the Mumbai Indians. It'll also be interesting to see how many matches he appears in this time around.