IPL 2022 MI vs CSK: This Match Will Decide The Fate of Chennai Super Kings in Playoffs

Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will meet each other for the second time in the IPL 2022 season on Thursday at the Wankhede. It will be a fight between two tournament titans who have not had much success this season. MI finished last in the points table after losing their last match by a wide margin of 52 runs to the Kolkata Knight Riders. They will be aiming for a favourable outcome from this encounter against their arch-rival.

The reigning champions, Chennai Super Kings, have won four of their eleven matches and stand at ninth place in the points table. They defeated Delhi Capitals by 91 runs in their last game and would be looking for a similar outcome this time.

This match is crucial for the Chennai Super Kings. If the Mumbai Indians win the match, the Chennai Super Kings will also follow the Mumbai Indians' steps. That means CSK will not qualify for the playoffs. If Chennai Super Kings win the match, they will jump from 9th place to 6th place, which means their playoff hopes are alive.

CSK fans are eagerly waiting for their do-or-die match. On the other hand, broadcasters are expecting that today there will be more viewership as two big teams are fighting and it is the do-or-die match for Chennai Super Kings.