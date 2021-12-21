IPL 2022 Mega Auction Venue and Important Dates

The much-awaited major auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will take place in the first week of February, based on reports. Like in 2018, the auction is set to be two days long, but this time it will feature ten teams, with the addition of two new franchises (Ahmedabad and Lucknow).

Normally, the mega auction is held in Mumbai, but sources say this time it will be held in either Bangalore or Hyderabad, though no official information about the city has been released.

The auction was supposed to take place in early January or the final week of January, but it has now been postponed since the BCCI has yet to make a decision on CVC Capital's involvement with the IPL.

CVC Capitals purchased the franchise from Ahmedabad for a hefty Rs 5625 crore, but the BCCI has yet to approve them because of their suspected ties to betting groups. Even while Lucknow has begun the process of assembling a squad, Ahmedabad is yet to pull its socks up.