IPL 2022 Mega Auction Postponed Over Omicron, Say Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering relocating the IPL 2022 mega auction from Bengaluru. The reason for this is hotels and Covid-19 rules. Not only that, but the auction dates are subject to change.

Earlier, there were reports that BCCI had planned to conduct the auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

According to reports, the BCCI has yet to book hotels. The Sheraton Grand in Whitefield is currently reserved for the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2022). The remaining hotels are waiting for further curbs. As a result, the auction might be affected if the Karnataka government imposes further restrictions by Thursday.

On the other hand, hundreds of franchise officials are scheduled to gather at the venue for the IPL 2022 Auction, which may pose a difficulty owing to Covid limitations. So, the BCCI is considering changing the venue to another place.

BCCI had already selected Kolkata, Kochi, and Mumbai as standby venues. However, all three cities are presently experiencing an increase in Covid-19 cases. Kolkata, Mumbai, and Kochi have all implemented new rules. As a result, the Indian board will almost have to reschedule the dates for the two-day auctions.