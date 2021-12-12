IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Lucknow, Ahmedabad Yet to Sign Players

The two new teams, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, had the option of signing three players in the selection process that began after the IPL retention, but no players have been legally signed.

According to an InsideSport report, the BCCI has advised Team Lucknow not to recruit players, while Team Ahmedabad's selection is being questioned due to CVC Captail's connections with betting companies.

The deadline for selecting the three players was December 25, but it seems it will be postponed. After a hefty Rs. 7,090 crore offer, the RPSG company got the rights to the Lucknow franchise. CVC Capital won the auction with a bid of Rs 5,625 crore.

According to reports, Team Lucknow has also approached KL Rahul and Rashid Khan. According to the report, the retention may only take place after December 31.

The eight teams have already announced their retention player lists and are waiting for the mega auction.