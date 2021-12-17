IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Lucknow, Ahmedabad to Buy These Players

The eight IPL teams have retained their four players, and the two new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, have to select three players ahead of the mega auction.

Prior to the IPL 2022 mega auction, teams were only permitted to keep a maximum of four players, with only two of them being international retentions. As a result, Lucknow and Ahmedabad have a plethora of possibilities. While the deadline for finalizing the choices is December 25

Sources have disclosed the players' list, including the captain. KL Rahul, who was not retained by the Punjab Kings, would captain the Lucknow-based club. Rashid Khan and Ishan Kishan will be the other two players.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence Over Virat Kohli's Statement

Shreyas Iyer, who recently parted ways with the Delhi Capitals, will oversee the Ahmedabad franchise. While Hardik Pandya is the other player chosen, either Quinton de Kock or David Warner would be the other choice.