IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Here's Why Punjab Kings Co-Owner Preity Zinta is Not Participating In Bidding

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction is one day away. All the preparations have been made by the IPL governing body for the highly-awaited mega auction. The auction will take place on February 12 and 13 in Bangalore.

Not only for players a section of fans are eagerly waiting for the SRH CEO Kavya and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta

However, Preity Zinta announced on social media that she is not participating in the mega auction. Preity notified her followers that she will be unable to come to Bengaluru since she could not fly from the United States back to India while leaving her twins alone at home.

This year I’m going to miss the IPL Auction as I cannot leave my little ones & travel to India.The last couple of days have been hectic discussing d auction & all things cricket with our team.I wanted to reach out to our fans & ask them if they hv any player suggestions.. pic.twitter.com/oIOCqZT3PN — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 11, 2022

Punjab Kings will enter the IPL 2022 super auction in Bengaluru with the highest purse of any of the ten teams, having retained only Mayank Agarwal (Rs 12 crore) and Arshdeep Singh (Rs 4 crore).

PBKS, which was renamed Kings XI Punjab last year, finished sixth in the IPL 2021 under captain KL Rahul, winning six and losing eight of their fourteen games.