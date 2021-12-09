IPL 2022 Mega Auction: This Franchise Has More Money Than CSK or MI

The IPL 2022 mega auction is expected to take place in January 2022. Ahead of the mega auction, there was a lot of news circulating regarding the bidding on players.

To bid on the players, the purse value of the franchises is most important. If they had more money, they could bid on the star players and build a strong team.

If we observe the IPL retention 2022, a few franchises retained four players, some teams retained three, and the Punjab Kings team retained only two players.

Apart from Punjab Kings, all the franchises have retained their captains, but PBKS left KL Rahul and retained Mayank Agarwal for 12 crores and Akshardeep Singh for four crores.

After retaining two players, the Punjab Kings' purse value is Rs 72 crore, which is more than CSK and MI.

The Punjab Kings have not won any titles in the IPL's history. As there is more money compared to other teams, the franchise is getting ready to bid on star players and to form a core team.