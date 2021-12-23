IPL 2022 Mega Auction Dates And Venue

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to host the major auction for the 2022 Indian Premier League on February 7 and 8 in Bengaluru, according to a top BCCI official.

The league's 15th season will include 10 teams, with two new franchises – Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The forthcoming big auction might be the last since many franchises think the exercise has outlived its usefulness.

"Unless the COVID-19 scenario worsens, the IPL mega auction will take place in India." The two-day event will take place on February 7 and 8, and, like in previous years, it will be hosted in Bengaluru. The preparations are ongoing, said a senior BCCI official.

The eight current teams have kept players in advance of the event, while the two new franchises have until December 25 to choose three non-retained players. However, that date is likely to be extended since CVC Sports, which won the bid for the Ahmedabad franchise, has yet to get the Letter of Intent from the BCCI after it was revealed that the business had stakes in betting organizations in the United Kingdom.