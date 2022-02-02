IPL 2022 Mega Auction Date Live Streaming Time Other Details

The much-awaited Indian Premier League will be more exciting with the addition of two new teams-Lucknow and Ahmedabad. The mega auction is set to take place on February 12 and 13 in Bangalore.

The purse value of the teams is CSK: Rs 42 crores, RCB: Rs 57 crores, MI: Rs 48 crores, PBKS: Rs 72 crores, DC: Rs 47.5 crores, KKR: Rs 48 crores, RR: Rs 62 crores, SRH: Rs 68 crores, LSG: Rs 58 crores, and Ahmedabad: Rs 52 crores.

Date of the Mega Auction:

February 12 and 13 in Bangalore.

At what time will the mega auction start:

The auction will start at 12:00 PM on February 12 (Saturday) and February 13 (Sunday).

Where to watch:

On TV:

The mega auction can be seen on Star Sports.

Online:

The auction will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Total 590 players will be under the auction in that Indian players - 370 and Overseas players - 220