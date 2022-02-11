IPL 2022 Mega Auction Date: Franchises Can Bid on These Players on Day 1

The highly awaited Indian Premier League auction will take place on February 12 (Saturday) and 13 (Sunday) in Bangalore. Around 1,200 players had registered for the mega auction in which the IPL governing body had shortlisted 590 people. Of those, 370 were Indians and 220 were overseas players.

On day one of the mega auction on February 12, a total of 161 players might be auctioned off. In this list, the top 10 marquee players whose base price is Rs 2 crore will go under the hammer first. Franchises consider these players the most expensive players.

R. Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammad Shami (all Indian players), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Pat Cummins (Australia), Quinton Decock, Faf Duplessis, and Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) were on this list.

After the marquee players, the auction will go in a pattern like batters, bowlers, all-rounders, and wicket-keepers.