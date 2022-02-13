IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Another Chance for Unsold Players Deets Inside

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction in Bengaluru saw some unexpected events. While the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Harshal Patel, and David Warner sparked heated bidding wars, numerous more well-known cricketers failed to find buyers on the opening day of the auctions. However, they are anticipated to be chosen in the accelerated round of bidding on Sunday.

Even in the accelerated round, if the franchises did not buy any players, there will be another chance for them. If any cricketer is injured, then the franchises can be considered the unsold players

Former India all-rounder Suresh Raina was the first to go unsold, with a base price of Rs 2 crore. After 12 seasons with the Chennai Super Kings, he was unable to find a buyer in the major auctions. Raina, often known as Mr. IPL, has scored over 5000 runs in 205 matches, including 39 fifties and a hundred.

Here are other players who were unsold:

Steve Smith (Base price: 2 crores), Shakib Al Hasan (Base price: 2 crores), David Miller (Base price: 1 crore), Mohammad Nabi (Base price: 1 crore), Matthew Wade (Base price: 2 crores), Wriddhiman Saha (Base price: 1 crore), Sam Billings (Base price: 2 crores), Umesh Yadav (Base price: 2 crores), Adil Rashid (Base price: 2 crores), Mujeeb Zadran (Base price: 2 crores), Imran Tahir (Base price: 2 crores), Adam Zampa (Base price: 2 crores), Amit Mishra, Rajat Patidar,Anmolpreet Singh