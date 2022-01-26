IPL 2022: Meet The New RCB Captain

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction is set to take place on February 12 and 13 in Bangalore. All teams, except the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Punjab Kings, have announced their captains.

Coming to RCB, Virat Kohli has stepped down from the captaincy. Though he did not mention the reasons, many critics and experts opined that as RCB did not win the title for once, he could have decided to step down as captain.

Earlier, there were rumors that Glenn Maxwell or Shreyas Iyer would be the captains for the RCB team. And there were some reports circulating on social media that Virat Kohli would only lead the team.

The RCB Chairman, Prathmesh Mishra, clarified all of these reports, saying that if Virat Kohli agrees to the captaincy role, he will be captain for the RCB; otherwise, we will have to find a captain through an auction.

"Virat Kohli led us many memorable seasons and led us to win a lot of matches in the past, we could like to have him as Captain, we'll try to convince him to take back Captaincy if we couldn't find Captaincy option in the auction," said RCB chairman