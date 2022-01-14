IPL 2022 Matches in Srilanka?

The BCCI is exploring other venues for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League. Because of the increasing Covid-19 cases in the nation, the BCCI is seeking alternatives like South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Cricket Secretary Mohan de Silva told Cricbuzz that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is prepared to host the IPL 2022. The SLC will soon begin negotiations with the BCCI about hosting the IPL 2022 in their nation. He also stated that the Sri Lanka Board of Directors would be thrilled to host the IPL in their country.

"We've seen reports, and we'd be delighted to host the IPL in Sri Lanka. We will begin discussions with the BCCI about this as soon as possible. The Covid situation here in Sri Lanka is not awful, and you can be sure that we will be very warm guests," SLC secretary Mohan de Silva said.

IPL 2022 preparations have already started. This season, ten teams will compete, as two new franchises, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, have been introduced to the league. A big auction will also take place on the 12th and 13th of February. Bengaluru will host the mammoth auction.