IPL 2022 Match Day: Good News For Delhi Capitals Team and Fans, Deets Inside

Delhi Capitals players Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert, who have contracted Covid early have returned to training. The players have joined the training after completing their isolation.

"We are feeling good. Great to have you back at the training boys," Delhi Capitals wrote in a social media post

Ahead of the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Marsh and Seifert were spotted training with their Delhi Capitals teammates

Marsh, an Australian all-rounder, was hospitalized last Monday after testing positive for the virus just days after the initial Covid-19 scare in their camp.

Two days after Marsh tested positive, Seifert's result also turned out positive. According to the BCCI's testing protocols, every member of an IPL squad in a team bubble is tested every fifth day, as opposed to every third day last season.