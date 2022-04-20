IPL 2022 Match Day DC vs PBKS: Another Player Tests Covid Positive

Delhi Capitals Covid Cases Update: Hours before the match against Punjab Kings, another DC player had tested positive for COVID. In the Rapid Antigen Test results, Tim Seifert tested positive. With this, it is the sixth case in the DC camp.

The Indian cricket board will conduct further testing before the Delhi Capitals' game against the Punjab Kings before the game. If the rest of the group tests negative for Covid, the game will ahead.

The game had previously been relocated from Pune to Mumbai in order to avoid any future issues owing to any undetected cases during long-distance bus travel in a confined space.

Earlier, Mitchell Marsh, two support staff members, team doctor Abhijit Salvi, and the team social media handler were tested positive.

