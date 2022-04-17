IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants Team KL Rahul Fined For 12 Lakhs, Deets Inside

KL Rahul, the skipper of the Lucknow Super Giants, was fined Rs 12 lakhs for the slow over-rate during the match against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Rahul marked his 100th IPL game with a spectacular century, which helped them to an 18-run victory over the MI.

"The Lucknow Super Giants were fined after maintaining a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Match 26 against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday at the Brabourne Stadium - CCI, Mumbai," the IPL stated in a statement.

"Because it was the team's first breach of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct pertaining to minimum overrate offenses, skipper KL Rahul was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the statement said.

After Rahul's unbroken 103 off 60 balls, including nine fours and five sixes, propelled Lucknow to 199/4. Mumbai batters failed to reach the target and scored 181/9 in their 20 overs, resulting in their sixth consecutive loss. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants won their fourth game and joined Gujarat Titans at the top of the table with 8 points.