IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants Pay Tributes to Moms on Mother's Day

Lucknow Super Giants will play their next match against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 7th, 2022 (Friday) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Lucknow Super Giants are currently placed in the second position on the table, whereas Kolkata Knight Riders are in the eighth spot on the points table.

As tomorrow (March 8) is International Mother Day, Lucknow Super Giants players paid tribute to their mothers. For today's match, the players will wear jerseys with their mothers' names on them.

Lucknow Super Giants' official Twitter handle shared a video and wrote, "This one's for you, Maa." Now that's how you prepare for Mother's Day-the # SuperGiant way!. Netizens loved their gesture.

