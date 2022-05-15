IPL 2022 LSG vs RR: Will Lucknow Super Giants Be Second Team To Enter Playoffs?

The Indian Premier League has come to an end to the league matches with more important matches. Which team will qualify for the playoffs is the interesting and trending question on social media. So far, Gujarat Titans, the new team of IPL 2022, have qualified for the playoffs with 18 points. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have 16 points and are in second place. Sharing 14 points, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers are in third place.

It's a Sunday and a doubleheader. The first match is between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at 3.30 P.M. It is known that CSK is out of the IPL playoff race and GT qualified for the playoffs. Lucknow Super Giants and Rajsthan Royals will meet at 7.30 P.M, and it is crucial for both teams. Here's how

If Lucknow Super Giants win today's match, they will qualify for the playoffs with 18 points. If Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants, they will share equal points (16) with LSG. And it will be interesting to see who will win the match.