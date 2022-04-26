IPL 2022 LSG vs MI: Krunal Pandya Trolled Over Sendoff Kiss to Pollard

The Mumbai Indians' struggles in the IPL 2022 season continued as they suffered their eighth consecutive defeat and remain winless this season.

On Sunday, Mumbai was thrashed by Lucknow Super Giants by 36 runs, propelling them to fourth place in the IPL point rankings.

Mumbai had another bad performance, with batsmen like Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard continuing to struggle.

Pollard collected two wickets with the ball but was bowled out for 19 by former MI teammate Krunal Pandya. On the other hand, Krunal's send-off after dismissing Pollard has gone viral on Twitter.

Pandya rushed to Pollard after getting his wicket and planted a kiss on his head. Despite the fact that both cricketers are excellent friends off the field, Twitter was not impressed.

#Krunalpandya is one of the most irritating cricketers to exist. He ll get back his dues soon. Never liked this guy from the beginning and he is getting worser with every season. Clearly lacks maturity while playing for a prestigious league like the IPL. Doesn't seem to Change. — Rohit Niranjan V (@RohitvNiranjan) April 24, 2022

Also Read: Asian Wrestling Championship: Deepak Punia Wins Silver For India