IPL 2022: Love To Play In Cash-Rich League, Says Ajaz Patel

Ajaz Patel created history after he grabbed all 10 Indian wickets in the first innings of the second Test at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After Anil Kumble and Jim Laker, the Mumbai-born New Zealand spinner became the third player in history to accomplish the feat.

Ajaz concluded the match with statistics of 14/225. However, the Black Caps were defeated by India in the second Test by 372 runs.

The 33-year-old stated that he is willing to participate in the IPL if he is selected by any of the teams and described the cash-rich competition as an incredible tournament.

"It's a fantastic competition." Everyone pays close attention to it, and it generates a lot of praise and thrills all across the world. So, it's a fantastic competition, and I'll be honored if the opportunity arises, "he continued.

Despite the attention he has received as a result of his recent success in India, Ajaz wishes to remain grounded and not let stardom go to his head.

Ajaz is the series' leading wicket-taker, with 17 wickets from two games at an average of 22.06.