IPL 2022: Look How Netizens Reacted After Mumbai Indians Lost to Lucknow Super Kings

On Saturday, the Mumbai Indians became the third club in IPL history to lose the first six games in a row. KL Rahul's unbeaten 103 helped Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in their IPL 2022 match. With the loss, the Rohit Sharma-led squad is the only one yet to win a game this season, and they currently sit at the bottom of the standings.

The Mumbai Indians batting lineup faced difficulty while chasing down 199 runs. LSG got an early wicket in the form of Rohit Sharma's wicket (6). Ishan Kishan got out for 13 runs.

The Lucknow bowlers, on the other hand, kept the pressure on MI by taking frequent wickets. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma made a short comeback, scoring 57 runs for the fourth wicket before Varma was dismissed for 26 runs. Pollard did his best, but only scored 25 runs before being out in the last over as MI managed 181/9 in 20 overs and lost by 18 runs.

On the other hand, the Twitterati were trolling the Mumbai Indians and Rohit Sharma for their sixth loss.

