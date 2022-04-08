IPL 2022: Look How Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma is Inspiring Team After 3 Losses

The five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, had a very poor start in the ongoing Indian Premier League. So far, they have played three matches and lost those three.

In the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), they were defeated by Australian bowler Pat Cummins after some vicious striking.

The 28-year-old played his way to a 14-ball 50 as KKR chased down a tough 162-run total with four overs to spare and won by five wickets.

After three losses, skipper Rohit Sharma gave a strong message to the team. The Mumbai Indians officially shared the video on their Twitter account.

"We seriously cannot blame individuals here. It's all of us. We win together, we lose together. That is as simple as that for me. "

" So we are doing some good things, all three games that we have played, we have done some really good things. It is just those little moments, and that indication, you know an individual has to understand, in that period of time when is game happening, " said Rohit Sharma

Watch the video here: