IPL 2022: Legendary Players Are Now Coaching Staff For Sunrisers Hyderabad Team

Sunrisers Hyderabad unveiled their new coaching staff for the IPL 2022 season on Thursday, featuring legends Brian Lara and Dale Steyn.

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara has been hired as the team's batting coach. while ex-South Africa bowler Dale Steyn will be their fast bowling coach.

Former India batsman Heman Badani has been appointed as SRH's fielding coach and scout, while ex-Australian opener Simon Katich has been appointed as the team's assistant coach.

All of the new support staff members will work under head coach Tom Moody, while Muttiah Muralitharan will continue to serve as strategy and spin bowling coach.

SRH had a poor season in the IPL this year, ending in last place in the league stage under skipper Kane Williamson, who has been retained for the next season along with batsman Abdul Samad and promising Kashmiri speedster Umran Malik.