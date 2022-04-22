IPL 2022: KTR Sings Praises of MS Dhoni After CSK Match

Dhoni turned back the clock on Thursday, striking an unbeaten 28 from 13 balls as Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by three wickets. CSK needed 17 runs in the last over. MS Dhoni smashed 6,4,2,4 in that final over and turned the match towards victory.

Wishes were pouring in for Dhoni from all over the world for his finishing style. Other than cricketers, politicians also reacted to MS Dhoni's game. Telangana IT Minister K. Tarak Rama Rao (KTR) tweeted, "Age indeed is just a number!!! What an outstanding finisher this champion@msdhoni the legend grows,"

Age indeed is just a number!!! What an outstanding finisher this champion is @msdhoni #MSDhoni the legend grows 👏👏 — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 21, 2022

Talking about the match, CSK's Mukesh Choudhary dismissed the openers for a duck in the opening over. Following this, MI battled hard, and with the aid of Tilak Varma's 51 off 43, managed to score 155. The quick cameo from Pretorius (22 off 14) was key in the end, and the classic finisher, Dhoni (28* off 13), completed the match with a boundary on the last ball.

