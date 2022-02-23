IPL 2022: KL Rahul Saves Life Of Young Aspiring Cricketer Battling Rare Disease

KL Rahul, India opener and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain has rescued a young, ambitious cricketer suffering from a rare blood ailment. Rahul donated Rs 31 lakh for Varad, who required a bone marrow transplant immediately. Varad is doing well now thanks to Rahul's kind contribution.

The fifth-grade student has been under the care of hematologists at Mumbai's Jaslok Hospital since September after being diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a rare blood condition.

Varad's blood platelet counts were exceedingly low, putting his immune system vulnerable to infections. Even a simple fever might take months to cure. Varad's illness could only be permanently cured by a BMT.

The middle-class family had run out of money, with his father even using his provident fund money to pay for Varad's rising medical expenditures in order to keep his son's cricket aspirations alive. He even purchased a nice cricket bat for his birthday in order to cheer up Varad and offer the aspiring young player some hope.

KL Rahul said "When I found out about Varad's situation, my team got in touch with GiveIndia so that we could support him in any way we could. I'm relieved that the surgery went well and that he is doing well. I hope Varad is able to get back on his feet as soon as possible and achieve his goals. I hope that my gift encourages other individuals to come out and support those in need."

Varad's mother, Swapna, thanked the star batter for the great gift. "We are grateful to KL Rahul for his kind donation to Varad's operation. But it would have been difficult for him to perform the bone marrow transplant in such a short amount of time. "Thank you very much, Rahul," she said.