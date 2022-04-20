IPL 2022: KL Rahul Breaks Virat Kohli's Record, Deets Inside

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul beat the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday to become the fastest Indian to reach 6000 T20 runs in terms of innings.

Rahul accomplished this feat during Tuesday's match against RCB at Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. In that match, he scored 24 runs off 30 balls and broke Kohli's 184-inning record by reaching the milestone in 179 innings at a strike rate of 138.18.

In the all-time record, the LSG captain is currently just behind West Indies hitter Chris Gayle (162 innings) and Pakistan captain Babar Azam (165).

In the match, Faf du Plessis' 96-run performance and Josh Hazlewood's four-wicket haul enabled Royal Challengers Bangalore to defeat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium.

On Sunday, Lucknow will face the Mumbai Indians in their next IPL 2022 match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.