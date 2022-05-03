IPL 2022 KKR vs RR: Here's What Happened Between Sanju Samson And Umpire In The Last Over

Sanju Samson, the captain, and wicket-keeper for the Rajasthan Royals startled everyone on Monday when he made an odd DRS call against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium.

The incident occurred during the third delivery of the KKR innings last over. Prasidh Krishna delivered a short one outside-off, and Rinku Singh, who was on strike, chased one to the slips but couldn't reach it. The umpire later ruled it a wide, but Samson chose to have the on-field decision reviewed.

In Prasidh Krishna's bowling over, umpire Nitin Pandit gave three balls wide. A clearly irritated Samson then did something that is rarely seen on the cricket pitch but may be debatable.

The RR skipper went for a DRS. Umpire Pandit asked Samson again whether he genuinely wanted to go for the DRS, and Samson said yes. The argument between Sanju Samson and the umpire has gone viral on social media. Netizens are trolling the umpires and stating that worst umpiring in the season

