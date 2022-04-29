IPL 2022: KKR Stands At 8th Place In Points Table Will They Qualify For Playoffs?

The Kolkata Knight Riders suffered their fifth consecutive defeat in the IPL 2022 after falling by four wickets to the Delhi Capitals. KKR played nine matches and won three games and stands at eighth place in the points table. KKR has yet to play five games and chances for qualifying for playoffs were bleak. Will KKR make it into the playoffs? Let's take a look at the KKR's qualification scenarios.

Case-1

KKR should win all their remaining five games. Then there is a good chance that KKR will qualify for the playoffs with 16 points, so there is no need to rely on the results of other teams.

Case-2

If the Kolkata Knight Riders win four of their remaining five games, they will get 14 points. If it happens, there is also a good chance that one team will qualify with 14 points, in which case KKR must maintain a good run rate because the team with a better run rate on 14 points will advance.

Case-3

If the Kolkata Knight Riders lose two of their remaining five games, they will be eliminated from the IPL 2022.

On May 2, 2022, KKR will play their tenth IPL game against Rajasthan Royals.