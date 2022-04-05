IPL 2022: KKR Player Venkatesh Iyer's Funny Banter With Taxiwala Actress Viral

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was retained for Rs 8 crore and was KKR's third retention pick.

Venkatesh Iyer had a successful 2021 IPL season, scoring 370 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 41.11.

In the T20 series against New Zealand, the all-rounder made his debut for Team India. Since his debut, he has been a regular member of the national team in limited-overs.

Venkatesh Iyer, on the other hand, is struggling to get going in the league's current season, having amassed only 29 runs in the team's three games. Currently, Iyer is trending, but not because of the game.

Taxiwala Actress Priyanka Jawalkar recently shared a selfie on her Instagram account. She was seen in the photo posing with the curtains in the sunlight. Surprisingly, Indian cricketer Venkatesh Iyer reacted to her post.

Also Read: IPL 2022: Here's Why SRH CEO Kaviya Maran Was Trolled After Defeat Against LSG

"Cute!!" wrote Iyer in the comment section. The actress replied, "Who? You? "

This funny conversation is going viral on social media. Here are the reactions.