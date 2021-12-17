IPL 2022: KKR Player Sunil Narine Record Remuneration

Sunil Narine of the Kolkata Knight Riders makes history before the commencement of the next season of the IPL. Sunil Narine has become the second overseas player to earn a salary of 100 crores.

Sunil Narine will play for KKR for the 11th time in the IPL 2022. Sunil Narine, who previously earned 95.2 crores from the franchise, has now been retained by the team at a basic salary of 6 crores. As a result, he will now be a member of the exclusive 100 million dollar club.

In the history of the IPL, Sunil Narine has been the second most expensive overseas player. Before Sunil Narine, only AB de Villiers had been a member of the 100 crore club.

Throughout his 10-year IPL career, Narine has been the match-winner for his franchise, whether batting or bowling. With over 950 runs and 143 wickets, this seasoned batsman hopes to maintain his form in the forthcoming season.

Before Sunil Narine, only MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, AB De Villiers, and Rohit Sharma had salaries in excess of Rs 100 crore.