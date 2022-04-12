IPL 2022: is KKR Player Shreyas Iyer Single?

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer is back in form, either in T20s, ODIs, or Test cricket. In the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders have so far played five matches, winning three and losing two. KKR stands in the second position with 6 points.

It is known that Shreyas Iyer was injured during the first phase of IPL 2021, and the team was led by Rishabh Pant. However, Shreyas Iyer returned to the second phase of the IPL, but the franchise went with Rishabh Pant as their captain. During the IPL 2022 auction, the DC players did not retain Iyer, and in the mega auction, KKR bought him and made him the skipper of their team.

Also Read: IPL 2022: Why Gujarat Titans Skipper Hardik Pandya Yelled At Mohammed Shami

There were rumors about Shreyas Iyer that he had a girlfriend and was in a relationship with her. Based on sources, Shreyas Iyer is single and his present focus is on cricket.