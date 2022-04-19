IPL 2022: KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer Gets Marriage Proposal

In the ongoing IPL 2022, creative banners are getting special attention and making news. In the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, a woman's marriage proposal to the KKR skipper's placard has gone viral on social media.

During the crucial match, Iyer received a marriage proposal from one of his ardent female fans. What made things even more fascinating was that the fan publicly delivered this one-of-a-kind statement to the middle-order celebrity.

The placard reads, "My Mom Has Asked Me To Find A Guy, So Will You Marry Me, Shreyas Iyer?". The image was shared on the Kolkata Knight Riders Twitter account and it went viral within no time.

In the match, RR won the thriller match by seven runs. Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal were the outstanding performers for the team. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer's knock was thrilling, but his dismissal lost KKR's winning hopes.

KKR is sixth in the points table with a net run rate (NRR) of +0.160, while Rajasthan Royals are second with an NRR of +0.380.