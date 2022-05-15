IPL 2022: KKR Beats SRH, Does This Affect Playoffs?

Debutants Gujarat Titans became the first side to qualify for the IPL 2022 play-offs, while Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings were officially eliminated from the league.

In the last match, the Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 54 runs. Andre Russell's all-round performance with bat and ball kept the Knight Riders in the chase.

With 12 points in 13 games, Shreyas Iyer's team stands at 6th place with 6 wins and 7 losses. The KKR team has won two straight games and have to to win their last league encounter to reach 14 points, but this will not guarantee them a berth in the top four.

Their playoff chances depend on the results of the other teams above them in the points table going in their favour, and if everything falls into place, KKR may qualify as the fourth team. However, their prospects of making the playoffs are less than 10%.

For SRH, Kane Williamson's team now has 10 points in 12 games (5 wins and 7 losses). The team has lost five consecutive games after winning five straight. They have now dropped to seventh place in the standings. To qualify for the playoffs, the Orange Army must win their last two games to reach 14 points, and like KKR, their playoff chances depend on the results of other teams. With their recent loss to KKR, their chances of finishing in the top four are now bleak.